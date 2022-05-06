St. Cloud Area Farmers Market Starts Saturday

ST. CLOUD -- The farmers market starts Saturday in downtown St. Cloud.

St. Cloud Area Farmers Market President Robin Heinen says the produce and plant vendors are a little behind schedule due to the cold spring, but there will still be plenty of items for you to shop for.

We'll have grass-fed beef there, we'll have plants there, and some jams and jellies.

Heinen says they will have about 25 vendors when they are all there. They still have room for more if anyone wants to become a vendor.

Saturday kids can come and plant a flower for mom on Mother's Day.

Heinen says, besides shopping for local products, they have some interactive activities planned throughout the season.

Great River Children's Museum will be there. We'll have the Kiwanis group there. We're hoping to have some things for adults too like talking about how to can.

Heinen says some new vendors this year will be selling microgreens and also coffee beans.

The St. Cloud Area Farmers Market is every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until noon through the end of October.