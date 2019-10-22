Souhan; Vikings Likely to Play Without Thielen [PODCAST]

Vikings' receiver Adam Thielen sustained a hamstring injury in the 1st half of Minnesota's 42-30 win at Detroit Sunday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He doesn't expect Thielen to be available to play Thursday night against Washington. If Thielen can't play then rookie Bisi Johnson would see an increased role. Listen to my conversation with Jim below.

The Timberwolves open the regular season Wednesday night at Brooklyn. Jim expects the Wolves to shoot more 3-pointers this season but he isn't sure they have better 3-point shooters. Jarrett Culver could be the biggest impact newcomer on the team. Other new players to watch this season include Jake Layman, Treveon Graham, Naz Reid and Noah Vonleh.