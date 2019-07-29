Souhan; Twins Will Acquire More Help [PODCAST]

The Twins traded for relief pitcher Sergio Romo from Miami over the weekend. Star Tribune sports columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He expects the Twins to continue to pursue relief pitching help. He isn't expecting the Twins to add a starting pitcher. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins are bit thin are cornerback and defensive line due to injuries and the suspension of Holton Hill. Jim says the Vikings are hoping to get Mike Hughes back soon but will need to play 8 games without Hill.