Souhan: Twins’ Trades Help This Year and Next

The Twins acquired 4 players Tuesday before the Major League Baseball trade deadline. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON. He says the Twins threaded the needle nicely by not giving up top prospects and yet acquired a top tier starting pitcher, 2 relievers and a backup catcher. Souhan was afraid the Twins may get desperate and trade a prospect like Jose Miranda or Royce Lewis but they managed to hold on to both those players in addition to pitchers Jordan Balazovic and Simeon Woods-Richardson.

Souhan feels Mahle should pitch better for a good team like the Twins who will do a better job of catching the ball than the Reds and in a home ballpark that isn't as hitter friendly as the Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati. Souhan says Mahle has a "live" arm. He likes the addition of former Baltimore closer Jorge Lopez as well. Souhan believes Lopez will alternate closing opportunities with hard throwing Jhoan Duran. The Twins also added Michael Fulmer from Detroit. Souhan expects Fulmer to slot into a setup role. The addition of veteran catcher Sandy Leon gives the Twins depth at a position of need with Ryan Jeffers nursing an injury.

Both Mahle and Lopez are under contract beyond this season which increases the value of both players in this trade.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jim Souhan it is available below.