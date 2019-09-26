Souhan; Twins Clinch AL Central [PODCAST]

The Twins clinched the American League Central Wednesday night with a 5-1 with and a 8-3 Cleveland loss to the White Sox. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan was in Detroit Wednesday night to cover the clinching and talked with me this morning on WJON. Jim was impressed with last night's starting pitcher Randy Dobnak and would make him the Twins 3rd starters in the upcoming playoffs. Listen to the conversation below.

The Twins will have some decisions to make with their postseason roster and the health of Max Kepler and Marwin Gonzalez will play a role in their decision making process. The Twins will play without pitcher Sam Dyson. Dyson will have season ending surgery and the Twins could file a grievance with the Giants and Major League Baseball saying the Giants traded the Twins damaged goods back in July.

The Wild play a preseason game tonight. Jim doesn't expect any of the roster decisions that they make prior to the regular season with be critical.