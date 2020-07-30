Souhan; Rich Hill Giving the Twins What They Wanted [PODCAST]

The Twins beat the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0 Wednesday behind 5 shutout innings from starting pitcher Rich Hill. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says the Twins would happily take 5 innings with 2 or less runs allowed with any starts from Hill. Jim says Hill is a solid 3rd or 4th starter but could have more upside because of his postseason experience. Souhan says competition for the 2nd or 3rd spot in the rotation will be interesting to watch this season with Kenta Maeda, Rich Hill and Jake Odorizzi all competing for #2.

The Twins start a 4-game series at home against Cleveland tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30. Jim says with a 60-game schedule this 4-game series takes on more meaning than normal.

The Minnesota Wild played an exhibition game against Colorado Wednesday and lost 3-2. Jim says the biggest decision the Wild are faced with prior to beginning the NHL playoff series with Vancouver is who the goaltender should be. Jim says the Wild are more invested in Devan Dubnyk and Dubnyk may have the advantage over Alex Stalock after stopped 12 shots in relief of Stalock. Stalock started and had 14 saves but allowed all 3 goals. The Wild play Game 1 against Vancouver Sunday night at 9:30, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 9:15.