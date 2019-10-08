Souhan; Odorizzi Will Be Expensive in Free Agency [PODCAST]

The Twins saw their season come to an end Monday night with their 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees at Target Field. The Yankees advance to the ALCS while the Twins have moved into their off-season. Jake Odorizzi is one of many Twins' free agents and based on the season he had, and the need for pitchers throughout the majors, he will not come cheap to the Twins or anyone else. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He recapped the season, the Yankee series and previewed what the Twins might do in the off-season.

The Gopher Football team is 5-0 after their blowout win over Illinois Saturday. Jim feel quarterback Tanner Morgan is going from a game manager to a quarterback who is more than that. The Gophers still have some favorable match ups but the schedule will get tougher in the coming weeks.