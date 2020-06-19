Souhan; MLB Can’t Figure it Out [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball owners and the MLBPA have exchanged offers and exchanged shooting down offers from each other and don't appear close to an agreement for baseball to resume. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the leadership of both groups isn't good with Commissioner Rob Manfred and Union leader Tony Clark. Jim also thinks when the current MLB labor agreement expires after the 2021 season there will be a work stoppage.

The NBA and NHL will likely restart in July or August and MLB will have competition for sports attention. Jim says the NBA and NHL could plan to start their seasons later and go head to head with Major League Baseball further into the summer going forward. Jim says the NHL could start the 2020-2021 season in January and go deep into summer and the NBA could follow suit. Major League Baseball has lost some fans in the past due to frustrated fans and could be losing more due to more frustration.

The Timberwolves and Lynx announced they are laying off 18 employees due to Covid-19. Jim says billion owners can afford to pay these employees especially considering they are not the highest paid employees at the staff. He says the players will be paid less but won't struggle as much as the hard-working staff that is underpaid.