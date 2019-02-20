Souhan; Jerry Kill is Not a Fan of P.J. Fleck [PODCAST]

Infielder Manny Machado signed a 10-year $300 Million record breaking contract with the San Diego Padres yesterday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan and I talked today about who is next. Jim suggests that Outfielder Bryce Harper should be next and that Philadelphia is still the favorite to land him. Jim thinks free agent pitchers Craig Kimbrel and Dallas Kuechel will likely wait until after Harper signs to find a new team. Listen below.

Former Gopher head football coach Jerry Kill in an interview on Sirius Satellite Radio had very little positive to say about current head coach P.J. Fleck and said he is in it for himself. Jim thinks Kill has reasons to be bitter toward Fleck.

