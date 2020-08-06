Souhan; Dobnak Proving Valuable [PODCAST]

The Twins improved to 10-2 after downing the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 Wednesday night. Randy Dobnak threw 6 shutout innings to get the win for the Twins. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Dobnak will have opportunities to pitch with the Twins even if injured starters Jake Odorizzi, Rich Hill and Homer Bailey are healthy.

The Twins have the best record in the American League and are tied with the Cubs for the most wins in baseball. Jim says the he feels the Yankees still could be the best team in the American League with their depth throughout their lineup and top starting pitching which includes Garrett Cole.

The Big Ten announced a revised football schedule that has the Gophers opening up at Michigan State on September 5. Jim doesn't think college football can happen this fall and money is the only thing keeping Division I football from being cancelled. The NCAA cancelled fall sports championships for Division II and Division III.

The Minnesota Wild play Game 3 against Vancouver in their qualifying best of series NHL series today. Jim says this is a big game with the series tied at 1 game apiece.

The first golf major of the year, the PGA Championship is set to take place today-Sunday. Jim says the course in San Francisco and great and the environment should be outstanding despite no fans in attendance.