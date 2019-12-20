Souhan; Dalvin Cook Likely to Sit 2 Games [PODCAST]

The Vikings are likely to play Monday night and the following week without running back Dalvin Cook due to a shoulder injury. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Star Tribune is reporting the Cook is likely to sit out until the playoffs. Jim expects Mike Boone to start at running back against the Packers Monday night. Listen to the conversation below.

The Minnesota Wild scored 8 goals to beat Arizona on the road last night. Jim sees the Wild as a 500 team that could be a playoff team is Devan Dubnyk can get hot.

Gopher sports have had success since Mark Coyle has been Athletic Director. Jim talks about how he's been able to improve their performances.