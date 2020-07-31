Souhan; Berrios Isn’t an Ace Yet [PODCAST]

The Twins lost 2-0 to Cleveland Thursday night in the first game of a 4-game series. Shane Bieber out-dueled Jose Berrios to get the win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Bieber has become a true ace in the Majors while Berrios just hasn't taken that next step. Jim didn't rule out Berrios as an ace at some point but he doesn't think he's there right now.

Jim says the Twins will score runs and will beat up medium and low end pitchers this season and should score 6 runs a game on average. Jake Odorizzi did some throwing Thursday and is getting closer but Randy Dobnak will make his 2nd start of the season tonight.

The Minnesota Lynx posted a win last night against Chicago. Rachel Banham scored 13 points off the bench. Jim says the Lynx are seeing good production from the point guard spot with the play of Senise Johnson, Banham and Crystal Dangerfield.

The Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the Covid-19 restricted list. The Vikings now have 8 players and their head Athletic Trainer Eric Sugarman on this list. Jim says the Vikings have more people on this list than any other NFL team.