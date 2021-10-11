Some Minnesotan Had One Of Those “Whatever” Moments At Work

We've all had those "whatever" moments at work. Just some days you are just not as into your job as you should be. Usually, it's something that your boss or others may not even notice.

But if your job was to paint a straight white line separating a walking path from a bike path with a simple white line then the example of this person's work below is certainly unacceptable.

This lame attempt at a straight line was done at the bike/walking path at Victory Memorial Parkway in Minneapolis. What was supposed to be a straight line, well, didn't exactly turn out that way.

According to Bring Me The News, a local realtor, Nate Pentz, in the Cities noticed the "work of art" near 43rd Avenue this past Thursday and took to Twitter so we could all appreciate this abstract work of art.

Evidently the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board was totally unaware the brand new work of art gracing there bike/walking path at Victory Memorial Parkway. When Board Commissioner Chris Meyer got wind of the lax effort he immediately issued a statement beginning with the word "Oof!"

Here is the rest of the statement issued by Commissioner Meyer;

"If you happen to be walking or biking on Victory Memorial Parkway paths this evening and notice some wobbly lines, it's not you! Striping was completed by a contractor today that does not meet our standards/specs. It will be covered and re-striped to MPRB standards ASAP."

Personally, I kind of like the abstract look on the bike/walking path, but that's just me.

