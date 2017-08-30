Snoberger Named To Sartell-St. Stephen School Board

SARTELL -- The Sartell-St. Stephen School Board has named their newest member.

Tuesday night the school board appointed Jeremy Snoberger to fill the vacancy created when former school board chair Michelle Meyer resigned.

He currently serves on the New High School Steering Committee, president of the Sartell All Sports Booster Club and served as the chairperson for the 2016 Bond Referendum "Vote Yes for Success" committee.

Snoberger says "he looks forward to being a part of guiding, supporting and leading the way as the district grows and develops."

The other finalists for the position were Amanda Byrd and Taryn Gentile.