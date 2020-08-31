Slight Pay Increase for State’s Minimum Wage Earners

ST. PAUL -- Workers who make minimum wage will get an annual pay increase on the first of the year.

The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the state's minimum wage will be adjusted for inflation to $10.08 an hour for large employers and $8.21 an hour for smaller companies. It's an eight-cent increase for employees and large employers, and a six-cent increase for small employers, and youth and training wages.

The minimum wage rates don't apply to Minneapolis and St. Paul which have higher minimum wages.

As of February of this year about 206,000 jobs paid minimum wage.