SKOL VIKINGS! Tips For Eating Healthy At US Bank Stadium

GOING TO A VIKINGS GAME? LUCKY YOU!

With another Vikings game on the horizon, You might be one of the lucky ones headed to a game at US Bank Stadium this season. That means...not only will you get to enjoy the game, you'll also get to enjoy some of the many food options.

I don't care what anyone says...if you are REALLY TRYING HARD to maintain a healthy lifestyle, you can't just say NO to the calories every weekend. Let's be realistic...we work really hard all week to get ahead on our weight loss goals...for what? To throw it all away on the weekend? Here's the deal..You HAVE to eat. You're going to be at that game for a long time. How do you maintain your healthy lifestyle?

TIPS FOR MAINTAINING YOUR HEALTHY LIFESTYLE AT THE VIKINGS GAME

Yes! You can do it. It just takes a little preparation on your part.

Eat a healthy snack from home before you ever leave for the game. Take a few laps around the inside of US Bank Stadium before the game starts, or at half time. You can also park a little bit further away from the entrance so you get a good walk in before the start of the game. Stay hydrated. I know beer and pop options are all around..but your body will LOVE you if you give it water. A delcious, cold, calorie free option to help keep you feel good all day. When it is time to eat, focus on PROTIEN. Look for options that will fill you up and keep you full for the entire game Share your food with friends and family. I know...it's hard to not just gobble up everything you bought for you lunch. But if you're going with a spouse, or close friend, get a huge burger, and cut it in half. Share your cheese curds with your whole group, so you just have a few, or get a fork and eat the entree without the bun.

ISN'T FEELING GOOD 'A GOOD THING?'

Focus on how you feel when you take care of yourself...and ask yourself...will I feel this way after the game if I just give in and eat and drink everything in site? There are a lot of options...but just remember that your health is most important. You can still enjoy the fun stadium foods if you use a little common sense and go the game fully prepared for a Vikings win, and some delicious food.