Should Minnesota Employers List Salaries?

UNDATED (WJON News) - Starting today, businesses in New York are required to list the expected salary in any job posting.

Colorado was the first state to mandate salary disclosure in 2019, followed by California, Maryland, Nevada, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Washington. The rules vary from state to state – in New York, only businesses with more than four employees must comply with the new rules.

Should Minnesota Businesses List Their Salaries?

The co-owner of Express Employment Professionals in St. Cloud, Jill Magelssen, says while Minnesota businesses are not required to list the salary, it’s a wise move in today’s job market. They’ve found when they include a salary as part of the job posting, they see far more candidates.

As a result, they provide the salary and benefits as early in the process as possible, realizing the average job seeker is juggling multiple offers at the same time.

Changes In The Job Market

Express Employment Professionals has also noticed a shift in the local job market. Magelssen says local companies are looking to the existing employees to find the future leaders of the company, rather than depending on advertising for new people. As a result, job seekers are spending more time looking for a new job than they have in the recent past.