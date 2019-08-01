Short-Call Substitute Program Hopes To Help Teacher Shortage

SARTELL -- The struggle to find substitute teachers continues to be a growing problem as the new school year approaches.

Resource Training and Solutions in Sartell is holding a two-day program for you to become short-call substitute teacher.

Education Director Michelle Wang says the Limited Short-Call Substitute Program is designed to give non-educational professionals the chance to become a substitute teacher.

They are able to apply and be given a short-call sub license and then they can teach in classrooms for a period of up to 15 consecutive days.

Wang says the program is a great way to help with the growing need for substitute teachers across the state.

This gives people who might be interested in subbing a little bit more confidence and knowledge to become a sub and help out in the schools.

She adds they are also looking at adding an online course to make the program more convenient for people

The two-day program cost $175 and runs August 26th and 27th. You must have a bachelor's degree and deadline to apply for the program is August 18th.