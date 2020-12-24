“Shop with a Cop” Event Altered Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

ST. CLOUD – The St. Cloud Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” event looked a little different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In years past, "Shop with a Cop” pairs up off-duty police officers with area children for a holiday shopping trip. This year, the St. Cloud Police Department partnered with the Waite Park Police Department, St. Cloud School District 742, Wal-Mart, Bernick’s Pepsi, and Mills Fleet Farm to deliver gifts to children in need.

Officials say school resource officers coordinated with the district and families to create a list of gift recipients and find out what items were on each child’s holiday “wish list.” Officers then purchased, wrapped and arranged delivery times with families.

Gifts were delivered by "Santa" to 22 area families, including 6 children,. Additionally, a donation of around $1,000 was given to the District 742’s Transitional Education Services to provide clothing and items to students and families in need.

This is the 10th year for “Shop with a Cop” in St. Cloud.