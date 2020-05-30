Sherburne County Starts Outdoor Dining Relief Fund

ELK RIVER -- Starting Monday, bars and restaurants across Minnesota will be able to begin reopening for limited outdoor service and a local county is helping cover the costs associated.

Sherburne County has created an Outdoor Capacity Relief Fund that will provide grants of up to $1,000 per month to qualifying businesses to pay for the rental costs of items including tents, canopies, and outdoor tables and chairs.

Businesses must be locally owned and operated, not corporate-owned to apply, and receipts must be provided.

The county says the grants will be first-come-first-served and good for rentals starting as far back as May 20th.