Severe Weather Rolls Through Morrison and Todd Counties

UNDATED -- A round of strong storms made its way through parts of central Minnesota Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Stearns, Todd, and Morrison counties starting around 12:30 p.m. and lasting until 4:30 p.m.

Tornado warnings were also issued for parts of Todd and Morrison counties. These storms were capable of producing strong winds, hail, and tornados. Quarter-sized hail was reported at locations near Camp Ripley and west of Bertha.

There is another chance for severe weather again Friday night with all of central Minnesota remaining under a tornado watch until 10:00 p.m.