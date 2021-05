Several Tornadoes Reported In Parts Of Southeast Minnesota

Get our free mobile app

Minneapolis (KROC AM News) - Several tornadoes dropped out of the evening sky in parts of southeast Minnesota Wednesday.

A total of eight were reported to the National Weather Service between 7:25 pm and 8:45 pm, including two near Owatonna, two near Morristown, and two near Elko New Market. A tornado was also reported in the Henderson area and another near Dundas.

NWS

Trees were reported down in the Morristown and Dundas areas. There were no reports of injuries or structural damage.

Here is the summary from the NWS:

0725 PM TORNADO 4 W OWATONNA STEELE MN LAW ENFORCEMENT CORRECTS APPROXIMATE TIME OF PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM 4 W OWATONNA. SECOND OF TWO TORNADOES WEST OF OWATONNA.



0725 PM TORNADO 3 W OWATONNA STEELE MN LAW ENFORCEMENT CORRECTS APPROXIMATE TIME OF PREVIOUS TORNADO REPORT FROM 3 W OWATONNA. ONE OF TWO TORNADOES WEST OF OWATONNA.. WENT NORTH TOWARD MEDFORD.



0745 PM TORNADO 3 E MORRISTOWN ICE MN TRAINED SPOTTER TREES DOWN. NO STRUCTURES WERE DAMAGED. CAUGHT ON PICTURES AND VIDEO. THIS WAS A BRIEF TOUCHDOWN. ANOTHER FUNNEL WAS CLOSE BY BUT COULD NOT SEE WHETHER THAT TOUCHED DOWN.



0745 PM TORNADO 3 E MORRISTOWN RICE MN TRAINED SPOTTER SEPARATE TORNADO FROM THE OTHER ONE 3 E MORRISTOWN. THE TORNADOES WERE SEPARATED BY ABOUT ONE MILE. BOTH WERE PHOTOGRAPHED AND CAUGHT ON VIDEO BY A LONGTIME SPOTTER.



0801 PM TORNADO 4 ENE HENDERSON SCOTT MN STORM CHASER CROSSED HIGHWAY 19 4 ENE HENDERSON ALONG THE SCOTT LE SUEUR COUNTY LINE.



0821 PM TORNADO 6 WSW DUNDAS RICE MN LAW ENFORCEMENT RELAYED BY RICE COUNTY SKYWARN. STORM CHASER SAW TREES DOWNED.



0827 PM TORNADO 3 SSE ELKO NEW MARKET RICE MN LAW ENFORCEMENT RELAYED BY RICE COUNTY SKYWARN. APPROXIMATE LOCATION NEAR WEBSTER.



0842 PM TORNADO 2 E ELKO NEW MARKET SCOTT MN TRAINED SPOTTER REPORTED AS RAIN-WRAPPED. REPORT RELAYED BY SCOTT COUNTY 911.

