See What These Minnesota Businesses Are Willing To Pay Workers Starting Now
JOBS JOBS JOBS
Enticing incentives and pay offerings seem bigger and better than they've ever been before.
AMAZON
I checked Minnesota Amazon job openings, and there are several Minnesota locations where Amazon is offering $3000 sign on bonuses, as they are looking to hire 125,000 delivery and warehouse workers across the United States. Maple Grove, Shakopee and Blooming areas had job listings with a $3000 sign on bonus when I checked this morning, but not in the St. Cloud area. Pay rates for St. Cloud were around $16 and if you get closer to the cities the pay rates were around $18-$21.
UPS
UPS was boasting that you could apply online for a job today and have a job offer within 30 minutes. I found four positions available in the St. Cloud area, and one of those was a Seasonal Personal Vehicle Package Driver, with a starting wage of $23 an hour. They also had positions for Package Delivery Drivers, and although I didn't' see anything about sign on bonuses, they did say they offer "Top Pay." The website didn't say anything about getting a job offer in 30 minutes or less.
BURLINGTON
Burlington is also hiring right now with sign on bonuses of up to $500, and our St. Cloud store has several positions that are available. Burlington is listed as one of Fortunes Top 100 Companies to work for in 2021.
The bottom line is, the Employee who is willing to do a good job for their Employer can pretty much have their pick of jobs out there right now, at great pay rates, and search through lots of companies offerings for those sweet sign on bonus deals.