Second Sartell Ice Rink Becomes Reality With Scheels Donation

SARTELL -- Hopes to build a second sheet of ice in Sartell took a huge step forward.

The Sartell Youth Rec Center announced Monday they received a donation towards their capital campaign from Scheels All Sports. With Scheels as the lead sponsor the organization has secured roughly $2-million of their $2.9-million goal.

Steering Committee Chair Dan Folsom says the project will be done in phases starting with the new Scheel's Athletic Complex .

The first phase will be the second sheet of ice to take care of our existing ice demands. Phase two will be the lobby expansion to help circulate traffic between the two sheets of ice, and the final phase will be the locker room expansion.

Proposed plans call for an open-air structure with roof and stationary seating, concrete floor with an ice refrigeration system, and a turf system for multiple sports.

Folsom says it may still be a year before dirt starts moving.

Our building committee and finance committee's have both kicked off so we are refreshing our numbers this summer. We will then start the design process this fall and get it ready for ground breaking next spring.

The facility will built next to Bernick's Arena. As part of their gift, Scheels will also get the naming rights of the Sartell Community Center field-house, as voted on by the city council.

Bernick's Arena opened in 2003.