Search for Invasive Species When Removing Docks and Lifts

UNDATED -- It's the time of year when the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is asking lake property owners to be on the lookout for invasive species.

As docks and boat lifts are removed from the lakes and rivers for the season, the DNR is asking everyone to look at the posts, wheels, and underwater support bars. Also, any boats or pontoons that may have been submerged in the water for an extended period of time should also be carefully inspected.

Another option is to hire a DNR permitted lake service company to remove the equipment. They have been trained on Minnesota's aquatic invasive species laws and have experience identifying and removing invasive species.

Several new zebra mussel infestations have been discovered in recent years through people reporting them as they removed their equipment from the water at the end of the season.