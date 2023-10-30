SCTCC Named Center of Excellence in Cyber Defense

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College has been recognized as a Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense.

Get our free mobile app

The Associate’s Degree program in Cyber Security was first offered in 2019 at SCTCC and features 60 credits focused on foundational information, technology knowledge, and cybersecurity skills.

In August of 2022, the degree program was validated by the National Security Agency’s Center of Academic Excellence Project Management Office.

President Lori Kloos was proud to announce the designation.

The recognition as a CAE-CD at the national level is an outstanding accomplishment of our faculty members, Brian Volkmuth and Ryan Salner, who have dedicated their time and expertise to provide this incredible opportunity for our students, the Central Minnesota region, and area industries and organizations. The College is committed to collaborating with CAE partners to support the need for highly skilled cybersecurity professionals at regional business, industry, and non-profit institutions.

Due to the CAE-CD designation, students can now compete for grants from the Department of Defense Cybersecurity Scholarship Program and the National Science Foundation’s Scholarship for Service program.

In addition to new opportunities and grants, the Academic Excellence designation will allow students to compete in regional and national competitions.

For more information on the SCTCC Center for Cybersecurity here.

READ RELATED ARTICLES