SCTCC Medium/Heavy Truck Program Gets Donated Semi Truck

ST. CLOUD -- Automotive students at St. Cloud Technical and Community College will have one more truck in its shop.

SCTCC's Medium/Heavy Truck program is having a 2016 Peterbilt semi truck donated to them from Long Haul Trucking. The truck is worth about $40,000 and will be the newest in the program.

A donation presentation will be held on Monday outside of the Medium/Heavy Truck Lab starting at 10:30 a.m.

The Medium/Heavy Truck program teaches entry level skills and technical competency to become a Medium/Heavy Truck technician.