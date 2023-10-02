SCTCC Hosts Open House to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

SCTCC Hosts Open House to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud Technical and Community College is holding a few open houses in October to celebrate its 75th anniversary.

Wednesday’s open house will spotlight the trades, industry, business, I-T, and education programs.

Everyone is welcome on campus for self-guided tours of the campus, with instructors available to answer questions, and hands-on activities in some of the lab space.

While visiting campus, new students can apply for classes for free. Registration is not needed, and everyone is welcome.

If you go:

SCTCC Open House - 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

SCTCC main entrance( 1540 Northway Drive)

Another open house, focused on the Health Science and Nursing programs, is set for October 25th.

