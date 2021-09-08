SCTCC Foundation Names New Executive Director

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College Foundation has chosen a new Executive Director.

Daniel Larson will start in the roll in October. He is experienced with philanthropy through his work with United Way of Central Minnesota.

Throughout my six years with United Way, I have become absolutely convinced that nothing is more important for improving peoples lives than education and career readiness.

Larson will lead the board of the foundation, made of local business and community leaders, to raise money and organize volunteers to support the missions of the college.

I look forward in doing my part in helping the foundation to grow their resources, so we can have a strong and healthy workforce and a dynamic education system.

He says that central Minnesota is in need of a skilled and educated workforce and the college fulfills those needs.

Larson takes over for Betheny Reid, the Interim Executive Director.

