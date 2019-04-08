SCTCC Cyclones Baseball Weekend Recap
The SCTCC Cyclone baseball team improved to 7-5 on the season with a pair of wins over Hibbing on Friday at Dick Putz Field.
CYCLONES 1 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 0
The Cyclones found themselves in a great pitching dual on Friday, in game one of their double hitter with the Cardinals. The Cyclones starting pitcher, a sophomore right hander, Austin Gohl from Sartell-St. Stephen High School. He threw a complete game, he gave up just one hit, issued four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.
The Cyclones had just three base runners on two hits and a walk, this included a home run and a double. Logan Aleshire, sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School, went 1 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. This was a walk off home run in the bottom of the 7th inning. If there was any doubt by anyone, Logan’s flip of the bat when he hit it, was certain assurance it was gone. Joselito Baez Jr., a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 3 with a double.
The Cardinals starting pitcher, Joey Fräcke threw the whole game. He had a very good pitching performance, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Derrick Calvillo went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases and Ray Santorum earned two walks. Evan Booth and Carson Dobias both earned one walk.
CYCLONES 9 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 1
The Cyclones got their bats going in the game 2 of their doubleheader with the Cardinals. They collected eleven hits, including three home runs and a double. That was more than enough support for the Cyclones pitching staff, with the left handed, red head, Hunter Malachek starting on the mound. Hunter is a graduate of Maple Lake High School, he threw five innings, he scattered six hits, he issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Brad White, a right handed sophomore, threw one inning in relief. Brad is from Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas. He recorded one strikeout. Ronaldo Fernandez a freshman from Hialeah High School of Florida threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Gabriel Romero a freshman, from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida had a very good game. Gabriel went 3 for 4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Logan Aleshire, a lefty went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Daniel Mendoza, a freshman from Colego San Angel David of San Juan, Puerto Rico had a good game. Daniel went 1 for 3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 2 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brady Burgau a sophomore from Alexandria Area High School went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Will Funk a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig a freshman from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1. Emilio Ferrer a freshman from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida went 1 for 1. Tanner Blommer a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School earned a walk.
Next Action for the Cyclones:
Wednesday April 10th
At Itasca Community College Vikings (2:00/4:00)
Saturday April 13th
At Central Lakes College Brainerd (1:00/3:00)
Sunday April 14th
Home Central Lakes College Brainerd (1:00/3:00). (Putz Field)