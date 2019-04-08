SCTCC Cyclones Baseball Weekend Recap

Logan Alshire

The SCTCC Cyclone baseball team improved to 7-5 on the season with a pair of wins over Hibbing on Friday at Dick Putz Field.

CYCLONES 1 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 0

The Cyclones found themselves in a great pitching dual on Friday, in game one of their double hitter with the Cardinals. The Cyclones starting pitcher, a sophomore right hander, Austin Gohl from Sartell-St. Stephen High School. He threw a complete game, he gave up just one hit, issued four walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Cyclones had just three base runners on two hits and a walk, this included a home run and a double. Logan Aleshire, sophomore from St. Cloud Tech High School, went 1 for 3 with a home run and he earned a walk. This was a walk off home run in the bottom of the 7 th inning. If there was any doubt by anyone, Logan’s flip of the bat when he hit it, was certain assurance it was gone. Joselito Baez Jr., a freshman from Everglades High School of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 3 with a double.

The Cardinals starting pitcher, Joey Fräcke threw the whole game. He had a very good pitching performance, he gave up two hits, issued one walk, surrendered one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Derrick Calvillo went 1 for 3 with two stolen bases and Ray Santorum earned two walks. Evan Booth and Carson Dobias both earned one walk.

CYCLONES 9 HIBBING CC CARDINALS 1

The Cyclones got their bats going in the game 2 of their doubleheader with the Cardinals. They collected eleven hits, including three home runs and a double. That was more than enough support for the Cyclones pitching staff, with the left handed, red head, Hunter Malachek starting on the mound. Hunter is a graduate of Maple Lake High School, he threw five innings, he scattered six hits, he issued a pair of walks, surrendered one run and he recorded three strikeouts. Brad White, a right handed sophomore, threw one inning in relief. Brad is from Alief Hastings High School of Houston, Texas. He recorded one strikeout. Ronaldo Fernandez a freshman from Hialeah High School of Florida threw one inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout. Gabriel Romero a freshman, from Reagan/Doral High School of Hialeah, Florida had a very good game. Gabriel went 3 for 4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Logan Aleshire, a lefty went 2 for 4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Daniel Mendoza, a freshman from Colego San Angel David of San Juan, Puerto Rico had a good game. Daniel went 1 for 3 with a home run, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jordan Mercado a freshman from Mater Lakes Academy of Miramar, Florida went 1 for 2 with a home run, he earned two walks and he scored two runs. Brady Burgau a sophomore from Alexandria Area High School went 1 for 2 for a RBI. Will Funk a freshman from Sauk Centre High School went 1 for 4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Grant Ludwig a freshman from Paynesville High School went 1 for 1. Emilio Ferrer a freshman from City of Hialeah Educational Academy of Florida went 1 for 1. Tanner Blommer a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School earned a walk.

Next Action for the Cyclones:

Wednesday April 10 th

At Itasca Community College Vikings (2:00/4:00)

Saturday April 13 th

At Central Lakes College Brainerd (1:00/3:00)

Sunday April 14 th

Home Central Lakes College Brainerd (1:00/3:00). (Putz Field)