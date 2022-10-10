SCTCC Baseball White/Green World Series Update

WHITE AND GREEN WORLD SERIES

(Friday September 30th/Whitney Park/C2)

(GAME 3)

I reported the game score as Green 7 to White 4 and It took a couple days for me to realize I may be color blind. It was White winning by 7-4 and going 3-0 in the series. All stats other wise should be correct. No uniforms worn with numbers, it just a mixture of colors and a lot of substitution going on. Sorry about that.

(Thursday October 6th/Whitney Park/C2)

(Game 4)

WHITE 6 GREEN 4

The White did win the series four games to none, backed by eight timely hits, including a home run and some very good defensive plays. The starting pitcher for the White was righty William Thorn from Becker High School. He threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Kayden Swenson from Elk River High School threw 2 2/3 innings in relief. He issued three walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Righty Blake Kilanowski from St. Cloud Tech High School threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Righty Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School threw two innings in relief. He gave up one walk, one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The White offense was led by Dylan Gertken from Melrose High School, he went 1-for-4 for 2 RBIs and Carvin Valentine from Puerto Rico went 1-for-2, he was hit by a pitch, scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. He did a great job as catcher in his first cold weather experience. Landon Janzen from Aitkin High School, he went 1-for-2 with a home run. Brady Linn from Rocori High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Will VanBeck from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI. Sam Holthaus from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch. Collin Skaug from Big Lake High School went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Dayton Hallaway from Aitkin High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he was it by a pitch. Brock Woitalla from Monticello High School went 1-for-2 and Matthew Keller from PEM High School, earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Peyton Winter from Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

The GREEN starting pitcher was Colton Duff from Corpus Christi, Texas, he threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts. Carson Reeve from PEM High School threw one inning, he recorded a strikeout. Aiden Motte from Orange Park, Florida gave up two hits and two runs. Carson Kullhem from Aitkin High School threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Jacob Hendrickson from Moorhead High School threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one walk, one walk, one run and he recorded a strikeout. Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School threw two innings, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts.

The GREEN offense was led by Cody Leither from Kimball Area High School, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Trent Wendlandt from Paynesville Area High School went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he scored a run. Joel Rivera Torres from Aibonito, Puerto Rico went 1-for-1 with a double and Aaron Einsel from Omaha, Nebraska earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI. Cole Fuchs from Rocori High School went 1-for-1 with a triple, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cayden Hansen from Willmar High School earned walk, he was hit by pitch and he scored a run. Jake Rasmussen from Monticello High School earned a walk and he scored a run. Preston Schlegel from Big Lake High School, Peyton Randall from Rocori High School, Jacob Hendrickson from Moorhead High School and Brandon Johnson from Greensboro, North Carolina all earned a walk. John DeChamps from Bayamon, Dominican Republic scored a run.