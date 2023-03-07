SCTCC Baseball Update – March 7th, 2023

SAINT CLOUD TECH COMMUNITY COLLEGE CYCLONE BASEBALL

March 3rd Friday Thru Sunday March 5th

SCTCC CYCLONES 5 CHESAPEAKE COLLEGE SKIP JACKS 4

SCTCC out hit their foes 7-3. Righty Christian Lessman from New London-Spicer High School threw seven innings. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Landon Lunser a righty from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School threw one inning of relief to earn the win, he issued one walk.

The Cyclones offensive leaders were: Brady Linn a sophomore from Rocori High School went 3-for-4 with a double for two RBIs, he scored one run and he had a pair of stolen bases. Samson Schlegel a freshman from Big Lake High School went 1-for-3 for a pair of RBIs. Sam Holthaus a freshman from St. Cloud Apollo High School went 1-for-4 with a home run. Mathew Friedges a freshman from New Prague High School went 1-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School went 1-for-2 with a pair of stolen bases and he earned a walk. Landon Lunser a sophomore from Sauk Rapids-Rice High School earned a walk and he scored a run and Matthew Keller a freshman from PEM High School had a stolen base.

The SKIP JACKS starting pitcher was Grant Thomas, he threw five innings and Mike Hoafer threw two innings in relief, he took the loss. The Skip Jacks were led on offense by Gerald DeBalko, he went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brandon Pierce went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jacob Laws went 1-for-2 with a double, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Kyle Hickson had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and a sacrifice bunt.

CHESAPEAKE COLLEGE 7 SCTCC CYCLONES 6

The SKIP JACKS defeated the Cyclones in game two, they out hit the Cyclones 10-6. The starting pitcher for the Skip Jacks was Jeff Delair, he threw five innings to earn the win. Caleb Fischer threw two innings to earn the save. Their leaders of offense was Evan Bruder, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Jack Greenspan went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Peyton Lee went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Tanner Young went

2-for-3 and he scored a pair of runs. Josh Cohen went 1-for-3 with a walk and Kyle Hickson went 1-for-4 and he scored two runs.

The Cyclones starting pitcher righty Cayden Hanson a freshman from Willmar High School threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, three runs, four walks and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Will Thorn a freshman from Becker High School threw 1/3 of an inning, he gave up one hit and two runs. Righty Carson Geislinger a sophomore from Eden Valley-Watkins High School threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up a pair of hits and he recorded one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Sam Holthaus, he went 2-for-3 with a home run and a double for three RBIs, he scored a pair of runs and he earned a walk. Brock Woitalla went 1-for-4 and he scored a run and Jake Ince went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Landen Janzen a freshman from Aitkin High School went 1-for-3 and Matthew Friedges went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. John Deschamps a sophomore from Bayamon, Perto Rico was credited for a RBI and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel scored a pair of runs and Brady Linn scored one run.

SCTCC CYCLONES 12 DELTA COLLEGE MUSTANGS 9

The Cyclones out hit the Mustangs of Delta College 13-9, they got some solid pitching from their starter, a righty Jacob Hendrickson a sophomore from Moorhead High School. He threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits, three runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Righty Preston Schlegel a sophomore from Big Lake High School threw one inning in relief, he gave up one hit, three runs, three walks and he recorded a pair of strikeouts. Carson Geislinger threw one inning in relief, he gave up three hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Landon Lunser threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he earned the save.

The Cyclone were led on offense by Sam Holthaus went 3-for-4 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Brock Woitalla went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he scored two runs and he earned a walk. Freshman Peyton Randall from Rocori High School went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Matthew Friedges went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Landon Janzen went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Samson Schlegel went 2-for-4 and he scored a trio of runs. A sophomore Dylan Gertken from Melrose High School went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jake Ince went 1-for-3 with a sacrifice bunt, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Mustangs starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Justin Stedry, he threw 3 2/3 innings. They were led on offense by: Alex Pitrowski, he went

2-for-3 with a double and a sacrifice fly for five RBIs. Alex Czyzewski went 3-for-3 for three RBIs, he scored three runs and he had two walks. Quinn Schultz went 2-for-5 with a double and he scored a run. Hunter Fehn went 1-for-4 with a double and he scored three runs. Jett Isaacs was credited for a RBI and Chris Koscielniak had three walks and he scored a run. Dallas Dills went 1-for-4, with a walk and he scored a run.

COLLEGE OF LAKE COUNTY LANCERS 7 SCTCC CYCLONES 5

The Lancers out hit the Cyclones 9-2, Ryan Rasch started on the mound, he threw five innings to earn the win. Chris Fariner threw one inning to earn the save. The Lancers were led on offense by Tyler Swanson, he went 3-for-4 with a triple and a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Valentin Cerna went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and Jacob Kleemann went 1-for-3 and he scored two runs. Evan Henry and Tommy Stecklin both went 1-for-3 and Clay Cerna went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Brock Woitalla a freshman from Monticello High School threw three innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Lefty Carson Reeve a freshman from Pem High School threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Blake Kilanowski a freshman from St. Cloud Tech High School threw two innings in relief, he gave up one hit and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Matthew Friedges, he went 1-for-4 with a double for two RBIs. Sam Holthaus was credited for a RBI, he earned three walks and he scored one run. Cayden Hansen went 1-for-1, he earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. Jake Ince earned a pair of walks and he scored a runs and Brady Linn scored a run. Joel Torres Rivera a sophomore from from Aibonito, Puerto Rico and Manuel Cruz Maceira High School scored a run.

COLLEGE Of LAKE COUNTY LANCERS 6 SCTCC CYCLONES 4

The Lancers were out hit by the Cyclones 9-6, had Jacob Thorson start on the mound, he threw three innings. Noah Griner threw four innings to earn the win. The Lancers offense was led by Brayden Gibowr, he went 3-for-3 with a triple and a sacrifice fly for two RBIs, and Will Matthies went 2-for-4 for a RBI. Edgar Salina had a a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Valintin Cerna Jr. earned a walk and he scored two runs. Jacob Kleemaner went 1-for-2 and he scored a run.

The Cyclones starting pitcher was righty Kayden Swenson a freshman from Elk River High School. he threw four innings, he gave up two hits, five runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Brady Linn threw three innings in relief, he gave up three hits, one run and one strikeout.

The Cyclones offense was led by Cayden Hanson, Cyclones right fielder, went 4-for-4 with a double for a RBI, he scored three runs and he had a stolen base. Samson Schlegel, Cyclones left fielder, went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Brock Woitalla, Cyclones short stop, went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. John Deschamps, Cyclone DH went 1-for-2 and Preston Schlegel, Cyclones out fielder went 1-for-2. Sam Holthaus, Cyclones catcher went 1-for-4 and Brady Linn, Cyclones center fielder earned a pair of walks. Landon Janzen, Cyclones first baseman was credited for a RBI and Matthew Friedges, Cyclones third baseman earned a walk.

UPCOMING GAMES:

(FLORIDA)

Tuesday March 7th

Pennsylvania State Beaver 12:00

Penn State Mont Ato 3:00

Wednesday March 8th

Delta College Mustangs 9:00/1:00