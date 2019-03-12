SCSU’s Theisen Named Academic All-American

Former Cathedral Crusader and current SCSU Husky men's basketball player Brindley Theisen was named an Academic All-American Tuesday morning. Theisen is the first St. Cloud State men's basketball program to be named First Team All-American.

Theisen is currently sporting a 3.95 GPA as an accounting major at St. Cloud State. On the court, the senior is averaging 15.8 points per game and recently set records for career games played (125) and three-pointers made in a season (112).

The Huskies will play in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament Saturday against Southern Nazarene University. Tip-off is set for 8:30 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.