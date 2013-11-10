SCSU Women’s Hockey Nearly End Gophers 60 Game Winning Streak

ST. CLOUD - The SCSU women's hockey team was just 122 seconds away from ending the Gophers 60 game winning streak yesterday at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. But the University of Minnesota scored two quick goals in the final minutes of the third period for a 4-3 victory.

The Huskies took an early 2-0 lead in the first period, thanks to goals from Abby Ness and Molli Mott. The Gophers would tie the game 2-2 in the second period with two goals from Sarah Davis.

SCSU would take a quick 3-2 lead in the third period with a goal from freshman Lauren Hespenheide.

The Gophers struck back with goals from Dani Cameranesi and Milica McMillen near the end of the third period to escape with a 4-3 victory.

Katie Fitzgerald recorded 32 saves in front of the net for the Huskies.

SCSU is now 1-8-3 this season, they travel to play Boston University Friday at 5:07 p.m. and Northeastern University Saturday at 3:07 p.m.