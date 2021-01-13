SCSU Men’s Basketball Games Moved Due To COVID-19

The St. Cloud State men's basketball games slated for this weekend at Halenbeck Hall have been postponed by a day due to COVID-19 protocols. The games have been moved from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday.

If the games are not able to be played on Saturday and Sunday due to additional positive tests, they will be canceled and not made up.

Huskies basketball can be heard on AM 1390 Granite City Sports. Both games this weekend are set for tip-off at 2 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 1:30.