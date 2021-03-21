SCSU Hockey Selected To Albany Regional

The St. Cloud State University men's hockey team has officially been selected into the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies will be the #2 seed in the regional being held in Albany, New York.

SCSU finished the season with a 17-10 record and will take on Boston University (10-4-1) in the first round on Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. The other half of the bracket will see Notre Dame matched up with Boston College, with the winners meeting up on Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

The Huskies completed both the NCHC's regular season and postseason tournament in second place, finishing behind North Dakota in both.

Speaking of North Dakota, the Fighting Hawks will be the top seed in the Fargo Regional, where they will take on American International College on Friday at 8:30 p.m. The other matchup at Scheels Arena will see Minnesota-Duluth take on Michigan.

In Bridgeport, Connecticut, top-seeded Wisconsin will take on Bemidji State in the opening round Friday at noon, followed by Lake Superior State vs Massachusetts at 5:30 p.m.

The University of Minnesota is the top seed in the Loveland, Colorado regional. The Gophers will match up with Omaha, while Minnesota State gets Quinnipiac in the other Loveland matchup.

The Frozen Four is set for April 8th-10th in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Huskies' lone trip to the Frozen Four was in Pittsburgh in 2013.

Huskies hockey can be heard all season long on The River 96.7 FM with Jim Erickson and Dave Reichel on the call. Pregame coverage for Saturday's game will begin at 5 p.m.