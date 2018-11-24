SCSU Basketball Tops Seattle Pacific

The St. Cloud State men's basketball team opened the Point Loma Thanksgiving Classic with a victory over Seattle Pacific University.

The Huskies trailed 33-29 after the first 20 minutes of play, the first time they've been behind entering halftime this season. They rallied in the second half and went on to win 77-69.

Sean Smith was the leading scorer with a season-high 25 points. Gage Davis and Trevon Marshall also scored 13 points each.

With the win, the Huskies improve to 4-1. They return to action on Saturday when they take on host Point Loma University in the final game of the Thanksgiving Classic.