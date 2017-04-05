SCSU Band Students Keep Playing After Director Retires
ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University students are showing their dedication by running music rehearsals even after their director has left.
Director Glen Tuomaala resigned from the Husky Sports band in March after a decade of teaching music.
Band President Hailey Claseman and Drum Major Andre Brown believe in keeping the band going. Claseman says Tuomaala was all about helping students in-and-out of the classroom.
"He was the most amazing director I have ever been with. When you first meet him you're a little weary of him because he is a little out there, but then you get to see how involved he is with every person in the band. He's put so much into this program," says Claseman.
Brown say they want to continue Tuomaala’s legacy with the band. He says the band camp in August helps freshmen learn what it means to be a part of the band.
"Band camp is a 3-5 day program we do before the start of the semester, which allows old band members and new band members start to build that community we need. Those three days help us understand what it means to be in the Husky Sports Band," says Brown.
Claseman says Tuomaala would go out of his way to make students feel at home during move-in weekend.
The band held their last rehearsal Tuesday to celebrate a semester of hard work and fun. As of last Saturday, the Sports Husky Band has been added again as a class for the fall semester.
The new director will be decided at a later time. Auditions are not required to join the band.
Story written by WJON Intern Jacob Lundy.