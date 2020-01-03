Scheels Donates Funds to Alleviate School Lunch Debt

ST. CLOUD -- A local business is helping cover the lunch debt of St. Cloud students.

According to the St. Cloud Area School District, Scheels has made a donation to cover outstanding lunch debt in all grade levels district-wide.

The partnership between Scheels and the district is nothing new, as the business has supported a number of academic, volunteer, and activity programs.

District 742 officials would not release the amount of the donation, but says it will help with the outstanding debt of over $48,000.

