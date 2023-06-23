Stormy Weather Possible this Weekend in Minnesota

Stormy Weather Possible this Weekend in Minnesota

Getty Images/iStockphoto

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in western and central Minnesota Friday, then becoming widespread Saturday and into Sunday.

Some storms may be severe. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, especially Saturday evening. Severe storms are possible with the primary risks being hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, however, a few tornadoes are also possible.

National Weather Service
loading...
Get our free mobile app

Hot temperatures again Friday before we cool down after the cold front on Sunday.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Come Visit Cold Spring With Us in Pictures

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, St. Cloud News, State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON