Stormy Weather Possible this Weekend in Minnesota

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in western and central Minnesota Friday, then becoming widespread Saturday and into Sunday.

Some storms may be severe. Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Saturday, especially Saturday evening. Severe storms are possible with the primary risks being hail, strong winds, and heavy rain, however, a few tornadoes are also possible.

Hot temperatures again Friday before we cool down after the cold front on Sunday.

