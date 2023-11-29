Online shopping; helping consumers consume more since Al Gore invented the internet in 1823 (I saw it on the internet so it must be true!).

The (allegedly) biggest sales of the year (Black Friday and Cyber Monday) are over, but you can possibly still save some money shopping online.

Hopefully you've already done some small-business shopping...right? RIGHT?!

Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash Disappointed Pupper is disappointed (Photo by Matthew Henry on Unsplash) loading...

If you're easily-distracted and extremely forgetful like me, then this online shopping hack is for you!

Whilst perusing the internet shoppes, add items that you want (but not desperately) into the online cart...then leave them there.

Then leave.

Byyyyye! (Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash) Byyyyye! (Photo by Junseong Lee on Unsplash) loading...

The idea is this: online shops track abandoned orders now (Big Brother demands consumption!). If they see that you almost bought something, they may send you an incentive to complete your order. If they need to move a product that you left in your online cart, they might (not always) email you a discount code or offer free shipping to close the deal.

You probably don't want to do this with a time-sensitive gift (i.e. a Christmas gift), because it doesn't always work.

But when it does: savings!!!

I discovered this years ago by total accident when I was shopping around for leather pants (I was in a band). I got distracted by something...I don't remember what...

The Squirrel of Distraction is disappointed (Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash) The Squirrel of Distraction is disappointed (Photo by Richard Sagredo on Unsplash) loading...

...but I completely forgot about the order until the company emailed me 3 days later with a coupon code for free shipping and 30% off the order if I completed it that day.

I bought the leather pants and they somehow still fit. The band broke up before the pants were even delivered (for free!).

