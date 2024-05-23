The summer music festival season in Minnesota is a rich mix of country, rock-and-roll, camping and weekend parties at some of the best festival venues in the region.

There is no shortage of weekend festivals this year -- and we have a way to save money through The Value Connection on each and every one:

Lakes Jam in Brainerd -- June 27-29, 2024

Vicki's Camp N Country in Redwood Falls -- June 27-29, 2024

ND Country Fest in New Salem, North Dakota -- July 10-13, 2024

Iconic Fest near Brainerd -- July 12-13, 2024

Moondance Jam in Walker -- July 18-20, 2024

Pierz Freedom Fest -- July 20, 2024

Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks Tribute Show at The Ledge in Waite Park -- July 24, 2024

Mid Summer Music Fest in Menahga -- July 25-27, 2024

Fire Fest in Cold Spring -- July 27, 2024

WE Fest in Detroit Lakes -- July 27, 2024

Grand Country Nights at Grandi Casino-Hinckley -- August 9-10, 2024

Rocktember at Grand Casino in Hinckley -- September 6-7, 2024

PHOTO USED WITH PERMISSION, courtesy of LakesJam.com.

LAKES JAM IN BRAINERD -- June 27-29, 2024

Rock and country come together in the Brainerd Lakes area this summer with Lakes Jam, June 27-29. It's a four-day outdoor music festival with hot new acts, all-time favorites and up-and-comers. Check out the details for "1st Time Jammers" and then get your tickets at a discount through The Value Connection.

READ MORE: Lakes Jam Website

PHOTO: Vicki's Camp N Country Facebook page

VICKI'S CAMP N COUNTRY IN REDWOOD FALLS -- June 27-29, 2024

Vicki's Camp N Country Jam is an amazing and unique 3-day festival that hosts national and regional country music artists annually, in a beautiful country setting, “in the corn field.” This year’s national lineup includes Sawyer Brown, Jo Dee Messina, Cooper Alan and Easton Corbin. Save on general admission tickets through The Value Connection.

attachment-ND Country Fest loading...

ND COUNTRY FEST IN NEW SALEM, NORTH DAKOTA -- July 10-13, 2024

Secure your spot at the Midwest’s fastest-growing country music and camping festival in New Salem, just 30 minutes west of Bismarck. From July 10-13, immerse yourself in the sounds of Dierks Bentley, Riley Green, Michael Ray, Clint Black and many others. Revel in the full festival atmosphere by camping out close to the action, making new friends and creating lasting memories.

The Value Connection is offering a half price deal for a limited time. The ticket package for the 2024 ND County Fest is two general admission weekend tickets to the festival, one Frontier Campground campsite for two people and early access to the campground.

READ MORE: ND Country Fest Website

(PHOTO: Iconic Fest)

ICONIC FEST NEAR BRAINERD -- July 12-13, 2024

Iconic Fest is an annual two day outdoor music festival featuring Iconic artists of 1970's - 1990's. It's held at The Green Lantern which is 9 miles east of Brainerd, MN on Hwy 18. This year's Friday lineup includes The Dads at 5 pm, Rubber Soul Tribute to the Beatles at 7 pm and Aaron Tippin at 9 pm. Save money through The Value Connection on Friday's shows, Saturday's shows or both days.

READ MORE: Iconic Fest Website

(PHOTO: Moondance Jam)

MOONDANCE JAM IN WALKER -- July 18-20, 2024

Celebrate your summer with Moondance Jam 33 set for July 18th through the 20th. This year featuring The Creed-Summer of '99 Tour rocking Saturday night with Special guests Switchfoot and Finger Eleven. Kansas headlines Friday with Blue Oyster Cult and Mason Dixon Line with a CCR Tribute. Foghat, Journey former leads singer Steve Auger and The Sweet are set to play Thursday night. Other bands too. You can save on tickets, parking and camping through The Value Connection.

READ MORE: Moondance Jam Website

attachment-Pierz Freedom Fest loading...

PIERZ FREEDOM FEST -- July 20, 2024

Get your general admission tickets now to Pierz Freedom Fest on Saturday, July 20th, 2024 at the Genola Ball Fields in Pierz. Gates open at 3 pm. This year featuring Chase Rice, Phil Vassar, Lauren Watkins and more. Save on a ticket to the festival through The Value Connection.

READ MORE: Pierz Freedom Fest Website

(PHOTO: Pierz Freedom Fest)

JOHNNY CASH AND GARTH BROOKS TRIBUTE SHOW AT THE LEDGE IN WAITE PARK -- July 24, 2024

Church of Cash is a Minneapolis based band led by singer Jay Ernest that does incredibly authentic covers of Johnny Cash's timeless songs. "The Man in Black" is well represented by this well traveled quartet.

"The World According to Garth" shows similar respect to the music of Garth Brooks. Christopher Seebeck's spot-on depiction of Garth includes the singer's unique mannerisms and his great energy. This show includes advanced lighting and other theatrics that make you feel like you're seeing "the real thing." Get your tickets through The Value Connection and save.

READ MORE: The Ledge Website

PHOTO: Mid Summer Music Fest

MID SUMMER MUSIC FEST IN MENAHGA -- July 25-27, 2024

Mid Summer Music Fest is an annual outdoor music festival that is held on 150 acres of land just outside of Menahga, Minnesota, known as "the gateway to the pines". All ages. Pre-party tickets and camping are sold separately. This year’s line-up includes Night Ranger, Jackyl, Skillet, Texas Hippie Coalition, Slaughter, Drowning Pool and many more. Get a 3-day general admission ticket -- and save through The Value Connection.

READ MORE: Mid Summer Music Fest Website

PHOTO: EMI Nashville

FIRE FEST IN COLD SPRING -- July 27, 2024

Firefest is a one day, outdoor concert. The event is put on by the Cold Spring Fire Department Relief Association. This year's event is July 27th and features Brothers Osborne. Save on General Admission "Print Your Own" ticket to Fire Fest.

READ MORE: Firefest Website

PHOTO: WE FEST

WE FEST IN DETROIT LAKES -- July 27, 2024

One of the biggest annual country music festivals in the WORLD, WE FEST has another killer line up this year. You’ll see Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, Carly Pearce, Elle King, Trace Adkins, Warren Zeiders, Paul Cauthen, Jackson Dean, Lonestar, The Bellamy Brothers and several more great acts! And there is a Wednesday night kick-off bonus concert with Corey Kent that is free with your 3-day pass. What started in 1983 just keeps growing and becoming more and more of a phenomenon with each passing year. The 98.1 Minnesota's New Country Ticket Bundle through the Value Connection gets you a big discount on your campsite for the 2024 WE Fest music festival Aug 1st thru the 3rd near Detroit Lakes. The bundle includes TWO 3-day General Admission tickets, ONE standard campsite in Blue Ox and TWO camp access passes.

READ MORE: WE Fest Website

PHOTO: Grand Country Nights

GRAND COUNTRY NIGHTS AT GRAND CASINO-HINCKLEY -- August 9-10, 2024

This 2-day outdoor concert event will feature country acts Lee Brice, Travis Tritt, Travis Denning, The Frontmen, Dillon Charmichael, Huntergirl, Presley & Taylor and Mason Dixon Line. See them all outdoors at the GS-Hinckley ampitheater. Your ticket gets you into both days of music….and this festival offers FREE CAMPING! onvenient parking, too. Save on a 2-day ticket, August 9-10. Tickets sold through The Value Connection are in the area of Bleacher 2, Rows 55-63. If you need the FREE CAMPING, after your purchase with The Value Connection call Don at 320-257-7219. Leave message if after hours.

READ MORE: Grand Country Nights Website

PHOTO: RockTember.net

ROCKTEMBER AT GRAND CASINO IN HINCKLEY -- September 6-7, 2024

This 2-day outdoor concert event will feature some awesome rock legends. Friday’s headliner will be Ace Frehley. Also appearing Friday will be Steven Adler of Guns N’ Roses, Molly Hatchet, Mike Tramp doing the songs of White Lion and more. On Saturday, Loverboy will close the festival. Earlier that day you can see Stephen Pearcy -- the voice of Ratt, Aldo Nova, Vain and other acts. See them all outdoors at the GS-Hinckley ampitheater in the beautiful early fall weather. Your ticket gets you into both days of music. Lots of free and convenient parking and if you need camping you can get it for as low as $50 for the entire weekend. Save on a 2-day ticket, September 6-7 through the Value Connection.

READ MORE: Rocktember Website

