Sauk Rapids Native Posch Among Latest Rox Signees

The St. Cloud Rox announced the addition of four pitchers to its roster for the upcoming 2021 season. Among the four is lefthander Brady Posch, who played for Sauk Rapids-Rice from 2017-2019.

Posch, currently playing at the University of Nebraska-Omaha, has not pitched in a game since the 2018 season with Sauk Rapids-Rice. He missed 2019 with an injury and took a medical redshirt with the Mavericks in 2020.

Other signings include Jet Kern of Georgia State, Dawson Sweatt of Georgia State University and Max Steffens of Augustana.

The Rox will begin the 2021 season on May 31st at Thunder Bay. The team's home opener is slated for Friday, June 4th.

