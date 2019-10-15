On Tuesday (October 15th), the Sauk Centre Police Department took to their Facebook page to warn people of multiple reports of fake hundred dollar bills circulating the area.

The Sauk Centre Police Department along with neighboring agencies have taken multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills being used in the area. Please make yourself aware of the security features on these bills and look at all bills carefully. The counterfeit detecting pens are not detecting these. Go to this website to find all the security features.

It's alarming that counterfeit detecting pens can't even prove these bills to be fake. The SCPD also linked to the US Bureau of Engraving and Printing to help people spot these fake bills better. Some things to look out for on the $100 bill would be:

A 3-D Security Ribbon (new bills- 2013- present)

A color-shifting Bell in the Inkwell (new bills- 2013- present)

Security thread embedded to the left of the portrait. Visible when held up to the light.

Watermark in the blank space. Hold the note to light and look for a faint image of Benjamin Franklin in the blank space to the right of the portrait.

Color shifting ink. Tilt the note to see the "100 " in the lower right corner of the front of the note shift from green to black.

If you receive a counterfeit bill, here is the course of action the government wants you to take: