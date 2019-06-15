Sartell Police Investigating Shooting

SARTELL -- The Sartell Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place outside an apartment complex Saturday morning.

Shortly after 10:00 a.m. police were called to the 900 block of 7th Street North after a report of a man being shot in the chest while standing outside smoking.

The victim went back inside to his apartment and was there when police responded. He was given first-aid on-scene and then taken to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no threat to the public. They believe the shot was fired from a neighboring apartment, and have detained a suspect.

Authorities have temporarily closed 7th Street North between 9th Avenue and 10th Avenue while they investigate the scene.

Sartell police are being assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff's Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension in their investigation.