Sartell Man Facing Multiple Charges Following Police Chase

SARTELL -- A Sartell man was arrested after fleeing police Monday.

Sartell Police were called to the 400 block of 2nd 1/2 Street following a hang up to a 911 call.

Officers say the suspect, 28-year-old Devante King, grabbed the victims phone and hung up the call after she tried to report a domestic assault. He then fled the scene on foot before police arrived.

Police says King had a felon warrant for his arrest for domestic assault, violate no contact order, disorderly conduct, fleeing police and obstructing legal process.

Authorities say they searched the area and found King walking along the Mississippi River near the Sartell Bridge. When officers approached King he jumped into the river.

Police say after a while King got out of the river. He was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

He faces charges of interfering with a 911 call, fleeing police on foot, obstructing the legal process and held on the Department of Corrections Warrant.