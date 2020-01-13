Sartell Man Charged with Felony Domestic Assault

SARTELL -- A Sartell man is charged with assaulting a woman who had a domestic abuse no contact order against him.

Gage Kemp, 29, has been charged with felony domestic assault by strangulation and six misdemeanors, including domestic assault and violation of a domestic abuse no contact order.

According to the court complaint, police were called to a home on Pheasant Crest Loop Friday just before 8:30 p.m. on a report of a no contact order violation. During an investigation, officers learned that Kemp and the woman had been living together in violation of the order for several months. The woman told officers Kemp had assaulted her on Jan. 6 after she asked him to leave. The woman says Kemp strangled her, pulled her hair and shook her head. The woman also showed officers text messages from Kemp trying to convince her to continue a relationship with him.

Kemp admitted to officers that he and the woman had gotten into an argument but denied anything physical happened. He also admitted to maintaining contact with the woman after the no contact order was issued.

Kemp is currently in Stearns County Jail. A court date has not been set.