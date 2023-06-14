Sartell, Little Falls, Albany Girls Golfers Doing Well at State Meet

Sartell, Little Falls, Albany Girls Golfers Doing Well at State Meet

Abby Turkowski of Little Falls (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson)

The first round of the girls state golf meet is in the books.  Sartell-St. Stephen's Shayla Nordlund shot an 82 at the Class 3-A meet at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids.  She is 14 shot off the pace entering today's final round.

Get our free mobile app
Sophia Anderson of Albany (photo courtesy of Lisa Anderson)
loading...

In the Class 2-A meet at the Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan Abby Turkowski of Little Falls is in 38th place after shooting an 87.  Sophia Anderson of Albany is in 42nd place after shooting an 88.  The final round is today.

 

Come Visit Bowlus, MN With Us in Pictures

Filed Under: Girls Golf, state meet
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, high school sports, Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From AM 1240 WJON