Girls Golf State Tournament Results

The final round of the girls golf state meet took place Wednesday in all 3 classes. In Class AA at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan Abby Turkowski of Little Falls finished in 29th place with a 2-round total of 170. Sophia Anderson of Albany finished 37th with a 2-round total of 177.

photo courtesy of Shayla Nordlund

In Class 3-A at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids Sartell-St. Stephen's Shayla Nordlund finished in 29th place with a 2-round total of 162.

Lac Qui Parle Valley won the girls Class A title, Pequot Lakes won the AA title and Maple Grove won the AAA title.