Girls Golf State Tournament Results
The final round of the girls golf state meet took place Wednesday in all 3 classes. In Class AA at the Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan Abby Turkowski of Little Falls finished in 29th place with a 2-round total of 170. Sophia Anderson of Albany finished 37th with a 2-round total of 177.
Get our free mobile app
In Class 3-A at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids Sartell-St. Stephen's Shayla Nordlund finished in 29th place with a 2-round total of 162.
Lac Qui Parle Valley won the girls Class A title, Pequot Lakes won the AA title and Maple Grove won the AAA title.
Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud
The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.