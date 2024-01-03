Sartell Hosting Mill District Info Sessions

SARTELL (WJON News) -- The City of Sartell is looking for residents' input on the former mill site, which will now be formally called the Mill District. The City will be hosting several information sessions on Monday and Tuesday.

There are two different types of sessions. Pop-up sessions will feature traveling info boards and a chance to see provisional concept plans. Interactive sessions will be more structured and provide an overview of concept plans, guidelines, and framework.

The city is encouraging community members to attend, voice their opinions, and take part in deciding the future of the Mill District. See below for the full list of information sessions, types, and locations.

MONDAY, JANUARY 8:

1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Magnifi Financial (Pop-up session)

3:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Sartell Vibe (Pop-up session)

6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Sartell Community Center (Interactive session)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 9:

7:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. at 2nd Street Coffee (Pop-up session)

9:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Sartell Community Center (Interactive session)

11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Waters Church (Pop-up session)

